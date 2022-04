>State Lawmakers Looking At Bill That Would Make Cocktails To Go Permanent. (Harrisburg, PA) -- State lawmakers are looking at a bill that would make the cocktails to go service permanent in Pennsylvania. Senate Bill 1138 sponsors Daniel Laughlin and John Yudichak introduced the legislation last week to make permanent the practice established by emergency order to help bars and restaurants serve drinks during the lockdown. Tom Taylor, President of the state's Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association, released a statement supporting the move, saying the end of the emergency declaration permitting cocktails to go was a loss to businesses and patrons.

