Two foodie favorites are returning to New York City and New Jersey next month. Open-air food markets Smorgasburg and the Queens Night Market have announced opening dates for the 2022 season. Now in its 12th season, Smorgasburg’s opening weekend kicks off April 1 near the World Trade Center, with a new Jersey City location operating on Saturdays and the old standby Prospect Park spot on Sundays. The flagship riverside location in Williamsburg will be opening in June due to renovations at Marsha P. Johnson State Park. And Queens Night Market is back at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Saturdays starting April 16 as part of a special sneak peek, with free admission starting on May 7.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 22 DAYS AGO