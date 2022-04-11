ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

An Islamic State supporter is found guilty of killing U.K. lawmaker David Amess

By The Associated Press
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago

After just 18 minutes, a jury found Ali Harbi Ali guilty of murder and preparing terrorist acts. Ali stabbed Amess to death last year while he was meeting with voters at a church in eastern England.

BBC

David Amess killing: Jury played 999 call from witness to stabbing

A murder trial jury has been played the desperate call for help made by a constituent after Sir David Amess was fatally stabbed. Sir David, MP for Southend West, died during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on 15 October. Ali Harbi Ali denies Sir David's murder and preparing acts...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sir David Amess suspected Brass Eye-style ‘sting’, court told

An alleged terrorist told police Sir David Amess suspected a Brass Eye-style “sting” before he launched a frenzied knife attack.Ali Harbi Ali, 26, stabbed the veteran Conservative MP 21 times after attending an appointment at a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on October 15 last year, the Old Bailey has heard.He allegedly waved the bloody 12-inch long knife before being apprehended by two unarmed police officers.On Friday, jurors watched videoed police interviews in which Ali calmly described in detail how he had carried out the attack.He told police: “Sat down with him. He was quick, but I think he knew...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

David Amess killing: Bodycam shows moment of suspect arrest

Jurors have been shown footage of the moment two police officers tackled a knife-wielding terror suspect accused of murdering Sir David Amess MP. Sir David, the MP for Southend West, died after he was stabbed more than 20 times during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on 15 October. Officers...
PUBLIC SAFETY
