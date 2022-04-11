ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

Paw-ty at the Plaza – Dogtown Dog Costume Contest

By Guest Writer
invitingarkansas.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSave the date for Party at the Plaza, a community celebration to benefit Arkansas Hospice on Saturday, April 23, in North Little Rock. It’ll be fun for the family – including four-legged friends who can participate in The Paw-ty at the Plaza Dogtown Dog Costume Contest!. Registration...

www.invitingarkansas.com

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Paws to Celebrate coming up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Are you looking for a new outdoor griddle?. Or how about a guitar signed by members of Pearl Jam?. Those are just a few of the many items that will be up for auction at Paws to Celebrate on April 2nd at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Fox40

Heart for Paws

Paws, Portraits & Pints. Entry Free- Portrait Ticket Sales Benefit Heart for Paws Rescue Animals. Great beer, good company & adorable dogs! Come join us for our 2nd Annual Paws, Portraits & Pints, a benefit event for Hearts for Paws Rescue. Pre-Sale Tickets $25 // Day of $30 (Venmo, Paypal,...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
North Little Rock, AR
Lifestyle
Arkansas State
Arkansas Pets & Animals
State
Arkansas State
City
North Little Rock, AR
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Georgie

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Time to meet this week's PAWS Pet of the Week, Georgie.This 7-year-old terrier mix is 60 pounds of fun and personality. If there's one thing he loves, it's food. Georgie will do anything for snacks and is food motivated to the point he would eat all day if you let him. According to his foster, he enjoys people cuddles, petting, and belly rubs. Georgie doesn't mind relaxing either, he can settle down and be calm in a home environment.  If you're looking for an affectionate, attentive, and playful pup, then Georgie is the one for you. He can be selective with his doggy friends, so may need time to adjust to new pals. He would do best in a home with older children. Georgie, along with many other adorable dogs and cats, are available for adoption at PAWS Chicago through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment. 
CHICAGO, IL
News Talk KIT

2 Super Fun Hot Dog Eating Contests Set for Yakima Brew Pubs This Weekend

There is a hot dog eating contest happening this weekend in Yakima. In fact, there are not one but two hot dog eating contests happening at two different breweries. The first Hot Dog Eating competition will be at Single Hill Brewery on Saturday and then on Sunday the Hot Dog Eating competition will be at the kiln. The reason for these fun contests is because there is a new company that is launching called Big Dogs Grill.
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Allen
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Tigger

CHICAGO (CBS) – Time to meet the PAWS Pet of the Week. This is Tigger.He's a bouncy 6-month-old terrier mix who is a "snuggle monster who loves to be held." His ideal day would get all of his puppy energy out and learning new tricks. Tigger is always trying to reach new heights and share his exuberant personality. He's a smart boy who is still learning that all four paws need to be on the ground. He would love a committed human to help him learn how to be his best one-of-a-kind self.He would be a great companion to a playful dog but needs a home with older children and no cats.Tigger is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago through their in-person adoption appointment process. visit pawschicago.org to learn more.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 4

Best ‘Paw Patrol’ backpack

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Since “Paw Patrol” debuted in 2013 on Nick Jr., the hit show has inspired a wealth of merchandise featuring Ryder’s adventurous search and rescue crew. Besides toys, clothing and even swimwear, there’s also an extensive range of “Paw Patrol” backpacks.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Therapy Dogs#Service Dogs#Volunteers#Party#American Idol#The Salty Dogs
The Butner-Creedmoor News

Paws for Granville scheduled for Saturday

The 3rd Annual Paws for Granville — a dinner, silent auction and evening of entertainment benefiting the Humane Society of Granville County and the Granville County Animal Shelter — will be held on Saturday, March 26 from 5-9 p.m. at the Barn at Vino in Stem. Tickets are $35 and available at the Granville County Shelter, HSGC members and Eventbrite. Funds raised go to spay and neuter programs for companion animals in Granville County. Additional information at facebook.com/pawsforgranville.
GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC
KMOV

Dogtown celebrates St. Patrick’s Day

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- After two years of Covid restrictions and shutdown, the St. Patrick’s Day parade is back. News 4′s Steve Harris gives a look at Thursday’s holiday festivities.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy