If you're looking for a lightweight, affordable alternative to the standard 24-70mm f/2.8, the Sigma 28-70mm f/2.8 DG DN | C ticks all the boxes. It's not quite as wide at the wide end, but if you can get by without that extra 4mm the Sigma is an impressive bit of kit considering the price. The lens feels well built, the focus and zoom rings are smooth, and you can rotate from 28-70mm in one fell swoop. The one downside is that it's not fully weather-sealed, so we wouldn't recommend using it in pouring rain.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 11 DAYS AGO