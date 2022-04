Sea eagles bring a clear economic benefit to one of Scotland’s islands on the west coast, a study released by the RSPB can reveal.Tourism inspired by these birds of prey, otherwise known as white-tailed eagles, is said to account for between £4.9 million and £8 million of spend every year on the Isle of Mull, which has a population of only 2,800.This money supports between 98 and 160 full-time jobs on the island, and between £2.1 million and £3.5 million of local income annually, according to the report titled The Economic Impact Of White-Tailed Eagles On The Isle Of Mull.Once...

ANIMALS ・ 17 DAYS AGO