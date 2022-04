MINNEAPOLIS — One firefighter was injured by a small explosion while responding to a house fire Saturday in Minneapolis. According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, crews were called to a home on the 2600 block of Grand Street Northeast just after 4 p.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived, they found a fire burning in the basement fireplace. When crews began opening the chimney flue box from outside the home, a small smoke explosion occurred.

