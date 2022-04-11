Debra (Long) Etheridge

My name is Taylor Gery. I am from Goldsboro, North Carolina, and will soon be graduating from Rosewood High School as the projected valedictorian. I am the daughter of Bryan and Lisa Gery and have one younger brother, Reece. I am currently the president of Rosewood’s National Honor Society and the captain of the women’s varsity soccer team. I am passionate about children and serve as a volunteer kindergarten teacher at my church. This past summer, I had the opportunity to attend the North Carolina Governor’s School in the area of English. I love writing, along with coffee, the beach, and spending time with friends and family. In the fall, I will be attending Campbell University as a member of the Honors Program, with the goal of becoming a doctor of physical therapy specializing in pediatrics.

1 DAY AGO