Debra Long Etheridge 66, of Whiteville went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at her home. She was born February 14, 1956 in Columbus County, the daughter of the late Nolon Flowers Long and Evelyn Inez...
My name is Taylor Gery. I am from Goldsboro, North Carolina, and will soon be graduating from Rosewood High School as the projected valedictorian. I am the daughter of Bryan and Lisa Gery and have one younger brother, Reece. I am currently the president of Rosewood’s National Honor Society and the captain of the women’s varsity soccer team. I am passionate about children and serve as a volunteer kindergarten teacher at my church. This past summer, I had the opportunity to attend the North Carolina Governor’s School in the area of English. I love writing, along with coffee, the beach, and spending time with friends and family. In the fall, I will be attending Campbell University as a member of the Honors Program, with the goal of becoming a doctor of physical therapy specializing in pediatrics.
