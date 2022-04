Eagle County’s real estate market has continued its remarkable run-up in the first two months of this year. That’s put still more pressure on potential first-time buyers. The latest data from Land Title Guarantee Company shows Eagle County in February set a new record for the value of transactions in one month, with $347.5 million worth of property changing hands. The biggest single transaction was the $81.85 million sale of the Lake Creek Village apartments in Edwards. Removing that sale from the total results in $265.7 million in other sales volume. That’s about $20 million higher than January’s sales volume of $246.7 million.

