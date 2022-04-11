ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

How Chelsea could line up against Real Madrid as Tuchel gives injury update ahead of huge Champions League showdown

By Kealan Hughes
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

CHELSEA could welcome back captain Cesar Azpilicueta against Real Madrid after the defender tested negative for Covid-19.

Thomas Tuchel confirmed the news in his press conference on Monday ahead of the trip to the Bernabeu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E7pno_0f5o13ls00
Cesar Azpilcueta could come back into the side after overcoming Covid

But the German coach may not make too many changes to his team after Chelsea beat Southampton 6-0 on Saturday.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl was blown away by the performance of Tuchel's side and that may mean only one or two changes on Tuesday.

Romelu Lukaku will be missing once again due to an Achilles problem so Timo Werner will likely continue in attack.

He could start alongside Kai Havertz in a central role after scoring twice from that position on Saturday, with Mason Mount operating just behind the front two.

Alternatively, Tuchel may decide to play 3-4-3 and start Mount on the right with either Werner or Christian Pulisic on the left flank.

Tuchel's other dilemma is whether to play Jorginho or Matteo Kovacic alongside N'Golo Kante in midfield.

What is almost certain is Chelsea will play with five at the back - Reece James likely replacing Ruben Loftus-Cheek at right wing-back despite the latter playing well there at St. Mary's.

Tuchel also has a difficult decision to make in defence - who to pick out of Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lPiM1_0f5o13ls00
Andreas Christensen could get the nod after featuring at Southampton

The skipper would provide more experience but he looked shaky in the recent home defeats to Brentford and of course Real Madrid.

Vinicius jr. provides plenty of pace and threat down Real's left-wing so Azpilicueta could even start at wing-back with James missing out if Tuchel feels his side need extra defensive protection.

Tuchel also announced Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell remain out of action while Ross Barkley is ill and will sit out the second leg clash.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace – FA Cup semi-final: TV channel, live stream free, kick-off time and team news

CHELSEA are looking to keep their last realistic hope of silverware this season alive as they face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final. The Blues looked like they had secured a miracle Champions League comeback against Real Madrid in midweek, before being bundled out of the competition by the brilliance of Luka Modric and Karim Benzema.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Ross Barkley
Person
Mason Mount
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The US Sun

Man Utd want to rebuild Old Trafford using brains behind Tottenham’s stunning £1bn stadium as they hire consultancy team

MANCHESTER UNITED want to rebuild Old Trafford using the brains behind Tottenham’s stunning stadium. The Red Devils are pushing ahead with plans to redevelop both their stadium and Carrington training ground. Fans have long since complained about conditions in the ageing stadium. Now they commissioned Legends International and Populous...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
388K+
Followers
18K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy