CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least four people were killed and 15 others have been injured in weekend gun violence across Chicago. At least three of the victims are minors, and one was just 1 year old. The 1-year-old girl suffered a graze wound to the head. while sitting in the backseat of a vehicle in the 5500 block of West Wrightwood Avenue in Belmont Cragin around 6:30 p.m. Friday. She was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition. On Friday night, a man was shot and wounded...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 24 DAYS AGO