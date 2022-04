PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- One man is in custody after barricading himself inside a garage following an alleged crime spree. According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports that a man took tools from Big R in Pueblo West at 7 p.m. While heading to the scene, deputies were told a witness The post Man hides in Pueblo West garage after allegedly robbing store appeared first on KRDO.

PUEBLO WEST, CO ・ 20 DAYS AGO