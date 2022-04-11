ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horses killed in Northern California barn fire

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Investigators on Monday were trying to determine the cause of a weekend fire that ripped through a barn and killed several animals including horses at a ranch southeast of Sacramento, authorities said.

Flames were engulfing the barn when firefighters arrived at the property on Saturday, said Captain Parker Wilbourn with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

The barn typically holds chickens and about 10 horses, the Sacramento Bee reported.

“So far, none of the horses have made it,” Wilbourn said Sunday. “We’re still trying to count all of the dead horses.”

Wilbourn said firefighters contended with gusty winds as they prevented the flames to spreading other barns and a home.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

