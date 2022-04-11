ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Nigeria’s vice president announces he will run for president

By CHINEDU ASADU
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said Monday that he will run for president in next year’s election.

Osinbajo, 65, formally declared his intention to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, who will be stepping down after serving two terms. In a video broadcast, Osinbajo promised to “complete” what he and Buhari started when they both were elected in 2015, including “radically transforming” Nigeria’s security and intelligence operations.

Osinbajo is seeking the nomination of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, and is from the Christian-dominated southern Nigeria which is widely favored to produce the country’s next leader.

His declaration on Monday was received with mixed feelings among Nigerians on social media as the current administration — elected on promises to curb corruption and end violent killings in the country — is being criticized for continued violence.

Osinbajo’s declaration “failed to inspire,” said Adewunmi Emoruwa, the lead strategist at Gatefield, an Abuja-based policy consultancy group.

“Centering his speech on his administration’s abysmal records reflects a degree of tone-deafness that would leave even his ardent supporters feeling discontented. Nigerians who have become more oppressed, impoverished, and insecure don’t want to hear more of the same failed promises,” said Emoruwa.

Nigeria, Africa’s largest oil producer and the continent’s most populous country with 206 million people, is plagued by persistently high rates of poverty, unemployment and insecurity.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russian warship sinks after ‘airstrike’ as Zelensky says Putin’s oil is ‘blood money’

Russia’s missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of the country’s Black Sea fleet, sank as it was towed back to port in stormy weather following an explosion and fire, Moscow claims.The defence ministry had said earlier on Thursday that the Soviet-era ship had been badly damaged by the fire after ammunition blew up on the vessel. However, a Ukrainian official said two missiles had hit the boat, which carries 16 missiles. Its removal from combat would greatly reduce Russia’s firepower in the Black Sea.The facts are yet to be independently verified, but one Western official said that Moscow’s version of...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

849K+
Followers
416K+
Post
385M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy