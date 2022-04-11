ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Gov. Walz signs bill to help area farmers fight the bird flu

KPVI Newschannel 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz signed a bill to provide an additional one million dollars...

www.kpvi.com

KEYT

Washington state Gov. Inslee signs bill limiting firearm magazines

Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington state on Wednesday signed a bill that will ban the sale, manufacturing, importing and distributing of firearm magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. “We are not willing to accept gun violence as a normal part of life in the state of...
WASHINGTON STATE
WRAL News

Chicken, turkey farmers struggle to keep birds safe from flu

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly 7 million chickens and turkeys in 13 states have been killed this year due to avian influenza, prompting officials and farmers to acknowledge that, despite their best efforts, stopping the disease from infecting poultry is incredibly difficult. Spread of the disease is largely blamed...
AGRICULTURE
creators.com

Colorado Lawmakers Pass Kids' Independence Bill

Colorado kids should be getting on their sneakers. Thanks to their state legislators, they will soon be able to play outside, stay home alone a bit, and enjoy some freedom without their parents worrying this could get them investigated for neglect. On Tuesday, the Colorado Senate followed the lead of...
COLORADO STATE
State
Minnesota State
Salon

GOP-controlled House impeaches Republican attorney general of South Dakota

The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
POLITICS
KCRG.com

Sen. Grassley’s bipartisan bill to address meth abuse signed into law

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCRG) - A bill to address the rising use of methamphetamine, that was introduced by Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley and California Senator Dianne Feinstein, was signed into law on Monday. Under the law, the Office of National Drug Control Policy will have 90 days to implement a plan...
IOWA STATE
Person
Tim Walz
WBAY Green Bay

Local poultry farmers are monitoring bird flu outbreak

LARSEN, Wis. (WBAY) - The bird flu has made its way to Wisconsin for the first time since 2015. The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the outbreak on a large-scale commercial farm in Jefferson County. Almost 3 million chickens have been disposed of in a field. So far it’s the...
LARSEN, WI
#Bird Flu#Birds#Governor
CBS 46

Gov. Kemp signs gas tax suspension bill

Atlanta police are looking for the man that shot and killed a 31-year-old woman after what they say was a dispute over a bowling ball. A strong storm system will bring rain and thunderstorms on Friday. Some of the storms could be strong to severe throughout north Georgia.
ATLANTA, GA
KIFI Local News 8

Gov. Little signs transportation funding bill into law

Governor Brad Little signed a key part of his “Leading Idaho” plan into law Thursday, providing hundreds of millions of dollars in new transportation funding to clear out one-third of Idaho’s bridge maintenance backlog. The post Gov. Little signs transportation funding bill into law appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
MyWabashValley.com

Bird flu control areas lifted in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Commercial poultry farms that had been part of a control area due to two farms having birds test positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza are no longer restricted after an announcement by the Indiana Board of Animal Health that the control area has been lifted.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
KEYC

Bird flu could be cause for concern to poultry farmers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Avian influenza has been found in the Midwest, but, so far, not in southern Minnesota. The spread of the disease is largely blamed on the droppings of wild birds such as ducks and geese, which often show no illness. The first case was found in Indiana...
MINNESOTA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bird flu found in flock of 1.7 million laying hens in Dixon County

State and federal agricultural officials have announced the largest outbreak of bird flu in Nebraska to date. The Nebraska and U.S. departments of agriculture said that the highly contagious virus has been found in a flock of 1.7 million laying hens in Dixon County. It's the sixth confirmed case of...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Feds once again nix Noem's Mount Rushmore fireworks event

The National Park Service has denied South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s request to mark the Fourth of July with fireworks at Mount Rushmore, citing opposition from Native American tribes as well as the possibility of igniting wildfires.“Mount Rushmore is the best place in America to celebrate our nation’s birthday – I just wish President Biden could see that,” the Republican governor said in a statement Tuesday. “Last year, the President hypocritically held a fireworks celebration in Washington, D.C., while denying us our own event. This year, it looks like they are planning to do the same."Noem said she would...
POLITICS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bill would create fund to promote Missouri forest products

(The Center Square) – A bill creating a fund to promote Missouri's hardwood forest products would drive economic growth in southern counties in the state, according to the bill's sponsor. "I feel being able to promote forest products, especially hardwood products, would benefit the state even more and benefit...
AGRICULTURE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan food exports eclipse $2.5 billion

(The Center Square) – Despite continued supply chain struggles, Michigan food, agriculture, and forest exports grew 19% year-over-year in 2021 to eclipse $2.5 billion, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. "Michigan's food and agriculture industry is thriving with 19% annual growth and $2.5 billion in exports. It continues to...
AGRICULTURE

