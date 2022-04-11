ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Dane County groups receive food equity grants totaling $20,000

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ICFI8_0f5nyhnq00
Shutterstock via CNN

MADISON, Wis. — Local groups working to improve equity and access to food received a funding boost Monday.

Dane County handed out grants to 10 organizations totaling $20,000, County Executive Joe Parisi announced. The funding is part of the county’s Partners in Equity Food Grant Program.

“Our community continues to face challenges creating greater access to local food systems,” Parisi said in a statement. “By supporting these efforts, we increase opportunity and lift our community up.”

The 10 recipients were selected from a pool of 23 applicants. Five recipients received small grants of $2,000 or less and the other five received large grants over $2,000.

Recipients include:

  • Aldo Leopold Foundation — $535
  • The grant will be used to buy new fruit trees and supplies. The fruit will be donated to the on-site food pantry or given to students.
  • Cambridge Farm to School — $450
  • Farm to School will use the grant to purchase new compost bins to help teach students about composting.
  • Cambridge School District — $951
  • The district plans to use the funds to expand the size of its raised-bed vegetable garden from 12 beds to 36. The vegetables are harvested and eaten by students or donated to the Cambridge Food Pantry.
  • Mission Nutrition — $2,000
  • Mission Nutrition Deforest will use the funds to upgrade its registration system from a written one to a digital one.
  • Youth Empowerment Initiative — $1,064
  • YEI’s farm helps teach community members how to grow crops such as Scotch Bonnet peppers and West African garden eggs. However, supplies of the crops have dwindled during the pandemic and prices have climbed high. The grant will help fund YEI’s farm operation.
  • Boys and Girls Club of Dane County — $2,000
  • BGCDC will use its grant to add a Culinary Education Pilot Program to its Taft Street Club location in Madison.
  • Connect the Dots — $4,000
  • Connect the Dots plans to use the grant to provide daily meals to unsheltered people found under Highway 30 and on State Street in Madison.
  • Groundswell Conservancy — $3,500
  • This grant will be used to provide access to therapeutic gardening for Hmong elders living with PTSD, depression and dementia.
  • Restorative Garden — $3,500
  • The program plans to work with Dane County Human Services to transport teens with court-ordered community service to a garden. The teens will learn gardening skills to help them in the future.
  • River Food Pantry — $2,000
  • The grant will help River Food Pantry expand its mobile lunch program to under-served communities on Madison’s south side and beyond.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Related
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Operation Food Search Receives $305,000 Grant from St. Louis City Community Development Administration

Allocation received through Coronavirus State and Local Federal Recovery Funds. March 2022 (St. Louis, MO) – Operation Food Search (OFS) was recently awarded a $305,000 grant from the St. Louis City Community Development Agency (CDA). The funds will be used to expand OFS’s Operation Backpack program, to provide food for partner pantries, and for the acquisition of food that will be distributed through large events organized by the Urban League.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dane County, WI
Society
Madison, WI
Society
Madison, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Society
County
Dane County, WI
City
Madison, WI
Dane County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘This is the right thing to do:’ Dane County Jail announces program to fight addiction-related crime

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Jail announced a new program Tuesday meant to help its residents fight opioid addiction. The Medication Assistance Treatment program will allow the jail’s nurses to administer the prescription drug Subutex to those who were already being treated with the medication before they entered the jail. “A large number of people entering our jail system...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Dane County’s doll company

I have vivid memories of paging through the original Pleasant Co. catalog when I was 9 years old. Most of my free time was dedicated to Cabbage Patch Kids, but my perspective on dolls shifted as I flipped through the glossy publication featuring American Girl dolls. Accompanied by more than a birth certificate and a quirky name, these new playmates came with historically rich backstories that sparked my imagination in a new way.
DANE COUNTY, WI
The Daily Sun

South County nonprofits receive grants

VENICE — More than 20 nonprofits received Venice Golf and Country Club Foundation grants to help with everything from free prescriptions to mental health counseling, food and educational field trips for children and families in need.
VENICE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Parisi
UpNorthLive.com

Two school districts receive grants to combat food insecurity

EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Among the 1.9 million Michiganders suffering from food insecurity, Michigan’s Food Security Council reported that 550,000 were children. And schools in northern Michigan are trying to fight that by launching programs addressing food access for students. Both Alanson and Pellston Public Schools received grants...
EMMET COUNTY, MI
The Daily Record

Wayne County to receive grant funding for primary election

KEY ACTION Authorized a grant application and primary 2022 funding agreement with the Ohio Secretary of State and the Wayne County Board of Elections. DISCUSSION Under Senate Bill 9, Ohio’s elections boards have been granted another $9 million. Wayne County’s elections board is being granted $79,363 to be used by Aug. 1. Any unused funds would need to be returned by Aug. 5.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Garden#County Executive#Food Systems#Compost Bins#Charity#Aldo Leopold Foundation#Cambridge Farm To School#Cambridge School District#The Cambridge Food Pantry#Yei
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Lewis County Traffic Safety Task Force to Receive Grant Funding for Free Helmets

Lewis County is among 13 Washington communities to receive grant money for law enforcement to provide free bike and skateboard helmets. Lewis County Target Zero Task Force, a local chapter of a Washington state Traffic Safety Commission initiative focused on identifying and implementing activities to reduce traffic crashes and traffic-related injuries, is set to receive $1,000 to provide free helmets to anyone who is contacted by an official of a local law enforcement agency for not wearing a helmet while riding a skateboard or bicycle.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Coffee roaster raising money for Rape Crisis Center

MADISON, Wis. — A local coffee roaster is looking to raise money for victims of sexual assault. JBC Coffee Roasters is partnering with the Rape Crisis Center for the Blossom Blend Campaign, which benefits organizations aiming to make the world a better place. The effort comes amid Sexual Assault Awareness Month. “The fundraisers are going great,” Laura Salinger-Johnson, the company’s...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Serta Simmons to build new Janesville facility, consolidate existing Beloit and Janesville locations

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Serta Simmons will build a new manufacturing facility in Janesville, the bedding company announced Tuesday. The facility, slated to open in 2023, will initially employ over 300 people, with plans to add additional general production and warehousing jobs over the next few years. Serta Simmons’ existing facilities in Janesville and Beloit will be consolidated when the new one opens.
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy