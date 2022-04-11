ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Sports on TV

By The Associated Press
Aspen Daily News
 3 days ago

NBATV — Cape Town vs. Petro de Luanda (Taped) NBATV — Petro de Luanda vs. Cobra Sport (Taped) ACCN — Florida at Florida St. GOLF — The Western Intercollegiate: Second Round, Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, Calif. COLLEGE SOFTBALL. 5 p.m....

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
The No. 1 Center Transfer Is Down To 5 Schools

Fardaws Aimaq, the No. 1 center in this year’s stacked transfer portal, has reportedly narrowed his future landing spots down to five programs. According to ESPN, the Utah Valley transfer will decide between Washington, Iowa, Gonzaga, Texas Tech and Texas ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. He will...
Aspen Daily News

MLS Glance

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. D.C. United at New York City FC ppd. Cincinnati at Seattle ppd. Vancouver at CF Montréal, 3 p.m. Nashville at San Jose, 3:30 p.m. Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6 p.m. Portland at Houston, 6 p.m. FC Dallas at New York, 7...
Larry Brown Sports

Dwayne Haskins’ wife issues statement on husband’s death

Dwayne Haskins’ wife issued a statement on Thursday addressing her husband’s death and thanking fans for their support. In a statement that was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kalabrya Haskins began by thanking “every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time of loss.” She also shared service information for Dwayne. You can read the full statement below:
The Spun

Phil Mickelson Files For U.S. Open: Golf World Reacts

Phil Mickelson has filed for entry into this year’s U.S. Open. The 51-year-old American golfer has yet to take the course for a PGA Tour event since apologizing for his controversial comments about the Saudi Golf Super League (LIV Golf Invitational Series) earlier this year. While nothing is official...
saturdaytradition.com

Former Indiana guard narrows transfer destinations down to 2 options

Former Indiana guard Rob Phinisee has narrowed down his list of potential transfer destinations to two schools. Tuesday, Phinisee revealed that he’s down to two schools: Butler and Cincinnati. The senior guard entered his name following the 2021-22 season after spending the past four years at Indiana. He has one year of eligibility remaining because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.
The Spun

Blockbuster NFL Trade Rumors Swirling Ahead Of The Draft

A crazy NFL offseason could get even crazier come draft day. Per uStadium, “Multiple league sources say they would not be surprised at all if one of the big 4 WRs (AJ, DK, Deebo, Terry) are traded by/on draft weekend.”. If any of those four receivers were to be...
earnthenecklace.com

Nicole Baker Leaving WJZ: Where Is the Baltimore Anchor Going?

Nicole Baker has been bringing compelling news stories to Baltimore for almost four years on WJZ. So when she announced she is leaving the station, Baltimore residents were naturally dejected. They had several queries about why Nicole Baker is leaving WJZ and where she is going next. The journalist has answered most of the queries, and fortunately, Baltimore has a few more days of Nicole Baker on WJZ before they bid farewell to this amazing anchor.
The Spun

Quinn Ewers Reveals Why He Transferred From Ohio State

Just a few months ago, former five-star quarterback recruit Quinn Ewers stunned the football world when he decided to transfer away from Ohio State. It didn’t take long before he announced his transfer to play for the Texas Longhorns. Over the past few months, fans have been wondering why he chose to attend Ohio State and then transfer immediately.
Aspen Daily News

Terry Harpe

Terry Harpe passed away peacefully on February 27, 2022 in Hamilton, New Zealand. Terry Lee Harpe was born November 5, 1947, in Charlotte, NC, to Donnie O’Neal and James Walker Harpe. He attended East Carolina University, where he majored in art. After a stint as an elementary school teacher, Terry worked for his father as a roofer. He would travel to the Outer Banks to hang glide from the dunes. With friend Cindy Booker he started and ran a successful sandwich shop, The Peregrine House, in Davidson, NC. In 1977 he moved to Colorado. With tack and carriage parts bought from Pennsylvania Amish he started the Aspen Carriage Company, which is still in business today. In 1995 he moved to Utah, where he and Bridget Ray started The Great American Bungee Company, offering bungee jumps from a hot air balloon. Terry moved to New Zealand and became curator of the Mystery Creek Agriculture Museum in Hamilton. He loved fishing off the coast at Whangamata in his boat, “Donnie O’Neal,” named for his mother.
Racing News

NASCAR details the $100,000 rule broken by RFK Racing

RFK Racing was handed a $100,00 fine; NASCAR adds detail to the violation. After Atlanta Motor Speedway, NASCAR took the No. 6 machine back to the NASCAR R&D Center for a detailed inspection. With the inspection, a penalty was issued. The violation didn’t amend the race results. Infractions found away...
Yardbarker

LeBron James Shares Hot Take On WNBA Draft Eligibility: "Why The Hell Do Those Young Ladies Have To Stay In School For 4 Years Before Being Able To Go Pro?"

With his season over, LeBron James will have a little extra time in his hands for the next few months. On Tuesday, he decided to use it to watch the WNBA Draft. Ass he watched the whole thing play out, the King couldn't help but protest against the eligibility rule that requires all players to be at least 22-years-old.
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-rival coach takes savage shot at Mark Jackson amid renewed NBA interest

Mark Jackson has a chance to return as an NBA coach next season, but it is also posing a good reminder of the enemies he made the first time around. The former Golden State Warriors head coach Jackson has been linked to multiple NBA coaching positions in recent days. Jackson served as Golden State coach from 2011 to 2014, and one of his rivals from that era sounded off on Twitter about the rumors surrounding Jackson.
The Spun

College Basketball’s Third-Leading Scorer Announces Transfer

College basketball’s third-leading scorer has announced his transfer decision. Detroit guard Antoine Davis, who finished third in the country in scoring last season, announced on Thursday that he’s entering the transfer portal. Davis is one of the best scorers in the sport right now. He’s averaging 24.6 points...
