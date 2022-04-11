Sports on TV

Terry Harpe passed away peacefully on February 27, 2022 in Hamilton, New Zealand. Terry Lee Harpe was born November 5, 1947, in Charlotte, NC, to Donnie O’Neal and James Walker Harpe. He attended East Carolina University, where he majored in art. After a stint as an elementary school teacher, Terry worked for his father as a roofer. He would travel to the Outer Banks to hang glide from the dunes. With friend Cindy Booker he started and ran a successful sandwich shop, The Peregrine House, in Davidson, NC. In 1977 he moved to Colorado. With tack and carriage parts bought from Pennsylvania Amish he started the Aspen Carriage Company, which is still in business today. In 1995 he moved to Utah, where he and Bridget Ray started The Great American Bungee Company, offering bungee jumps from a hot air balloon. Terry moved to New Zealand and became curator of the Mystery Creek Agriculture Museum in Hamilton. He loved fishing off the coast at Whangamata in his boat, “Donnie O’Neal,” named for his mother.

