ELKO -- Join the Elko Area Chamber for Business Before Hours on April 14 from 8-9 a.m. with The Tasty Truck hosting for We Cater to You in the parking lot of 180 Idaho St. Business Before Hours is a free and fun event open to the public. The Chamber's hosts will be providing an assortment of foods and beverages made in-house, including breakfast sandwiches and mimosas. Also, be sure to enter for a chance at winning some raffle prizes.

ELKO, NV ・ 6 DAYS AGO