Matt Hardy Is Glad Cody Rhodes Got To Keep His AEW Presentation In WWE

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho talked about Cody Rhodes’ decision to jump ship from AEW to WWE:. “I was honestly disappointed that he left. But, I get it. I’ve done it many times myself. You know this, we’ve discussed the reinvention of Jericho many times. I mean, I left WWE in 2017 for basically the same reason why Cody left AEW, from what I understand. He just didn’t think he was getting the – I don’t know if it’s the spotlight or the respect or whatever the word being, but you could kind of see the writing on the walls. Obviously now, Cody is as bigger than he’s ever been just by changing companies. And obviously, they did a great job in putting him over at WrestleMania, bringing him in at the highest of levels, and now it’s up to Cody to do the dirty work shall we say and continue that momentum and get that job done. And can he do it? Absolutely. He’s a very smart guy. He’s a great performer.”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO