WWE

Matt Hardy Is Glad Cody Rhodes Got To Keep His AEW Presentation In WWE

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy (via Fightful), Matt Hardy said that he was happy to see Cody Rhodes keep his presentation from AEW when he arrived in WWE. Cody arrived with his “Kingdom” theme song by Downstrait and kept the ‘American Nightmare’...

