KITTERY, Maine — Work on the Piscataqua River Bridge carrying Interstate 95 between Maine and New Hampshire should finish by the end of March, two months ahead of schedule. Construction on the bridge started in May 2019 as crews worked to improve the safety of the 50-year-old bridge. Maine Department of Transportation officials say the work they have done will mean the bridge can survive another 50 years of use.

