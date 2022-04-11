ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, IL

Castle Ridge and City Hope hosts Celebration

By Shoppers Weekly
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCastle Ridge and City Hope Church have partnered to host an epic Easter Celebration at the Castle Ridge Events Center on April 16 starting at 9:30 a.m. “Partnering with City Hope Church to create an awesome Easter Celebration for our community was a no-brainer,” said Melissa Ray Roach, Director of Castle...

