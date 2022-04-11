ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canadiens' Jake Allen: Long-term outlook uncertain

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Allen (lower body) won't be available against Winnipeg on Monday and his recovery timeline remains...

CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Under the weather

Kuznetsov (illness) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov has been red hot recently, having racked up seven points through his last five contests, so fantasy managers should plan on keeping a close eye on his status ahead of puck drop versus the Maple Leafs.
NHL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Reaches deal with Bucs

Reynolds and the Pirates agreed Thursday on a two-year, $13.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal keeps Reynolds on the books through 2023, and he'll be eligible in arbitration for two years after that before reaching free agency for the first time following the 2025 season. Though he turned 27 years old in January and was a first-time All-Star in 2021, Reynolds may not necessarily fit into a Pirates rebuild that could last for a few more seasons. Even though Reynolds is now under contract at a team-friendly rate, the Pirates could still make him available via trade if the price is right.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aaron Hicks: Not in Thursday's lineup

Hicks will sit Thursday against Toronto. Hicks sits for the second time in the season's first seven games. He's off to a strong start this season, hitting .353/.450/.529 with one homer. Aaron Judge slides to center field in his absence, with Giancarlo Stanton starting in right and Gleyber Torres serving as the designated hitter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

