The Westoreland baseball team scored 12 runs on 18 hits to beat West Canada Valley on the road Friday in a Center State Conference league game. The visitors scored two in the first and then West Canada answered with four to grab a 4-2 lead. But that was it for the hosts while Westmoreland scored one in the fifth, five in the sixth and four in the seventh.

WESTMORELAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO