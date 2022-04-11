ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Downtown Topeka Restaurant Week kicks off this Friday

By Tiffany Littler
KSNT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA (KTMJ) – Downtown Topeka Restaurant Week kicks off Friday, April 15th with...

www.ksnt.com

Comments / 2

Related
Register Citizen

New Haven opens applications for outdoor dining as restaurant week kicks off

NEW HAVEN — The city on Friday began accepting applications from restaurants seeking to seat patrons outdoors, resuming a pandemic-era emphasis with hopes of spurring innovation and liveliness in the city. Economic Development Administrator Michael Piscitelli and Mayor Justin Elicker, in launching this year’s restaurant week outside Ricky D’s...
NEW HAVEN, CT
5 On Your Side

Family-run restaurant closing on South Grand after nearly 40 years

ST. LOUIS — A fixture on South Grand will close its doors and usher in new changes after nearly 40 years. Café Natasha owner Hamishe Bahrami announced Tuesday she’s stepping down and will retire at the end of April. Between now and then, the St. Louis community is welcome to dine in and enjoy the Persian stews and kabobs they’ve been serving up for decades.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CJ Coombs

A Kansas City restaurant that built memories: Stephenson's Apple Restaurant

Stephenson's Apple FarmPhoto on postcard by R.G. Askren postmarked 1972 via cardcow.com. One of the popular restaurants I used to frequent from the time I moved to Kansas City as a teenager into my adulthood was Stephenson's Apple Farm Restaurant. This restaurant was located at the corner of U.S. Highway 40 and Lee's Summit Road in Independence, Missouri. Who could forget the apple fritters and then want to imitate them by trying to make them at home? In 1971, the restaurant published a bound book of recipes which is still listed on Amazon although it is not currently available. However, you can find the restaurant's favorite recipes online like the baked chicken in butter and cream.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Food & Drinks
Topeka, KS
Lifestyle
Kansas State
Kansas Restaurants
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Restaurants
Kansas State
Kansas Food & Drinks
Wichita Eagle

A second Wichita Wendy’s restaurant meets the wrecking ball, and it won’t be the last

Wendy’s fans in Wichita were alarmed recently to see the longtime restaurant at 3601 E. Harry had met the wrecking ball. But the site won’t be rubble for long. Just like it’s doing on Rock Road, Wichita’s Wendy’s franchisee Cotti Foods is planning to rebuild a newer, slicker restaurant on the site of the old one. And it will follow with the demolition and rebuilding of a third Wichita Wendy’s: the one at 601 N. West Street.
WICHITA, KS
WOOD

Cottage & Lakefront Living Show kicks off Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The recent warm temps get us excited about the next season ahead and enjoying time outside. If you are trying to get ready for the outdoor season, the Cottage and Lakefront Living Show is a place where you can find everything you need all under one roof!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
i95 ROCK

16 Eateries Kick Off New Milford Restaurant Week on March 28

New Milford Restaurant Week is back for the second year in row which runs from March 28 until April 3 which offers restaurants the opportunity to introduce the community and visitors to what they do best. Participating restaurants will offer special menus at fixed prices for dine-in and take-out lunch and / or dinner.
NEW MILFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Ktmj#Downtown Topeka#Fox 43 Am Live
KSNT

Two Wolves Studio celebrates 10th anniversary

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Alexander Lancaster stopped by FOX 43 AM Live on Thursday to talk about Two Wolves Studio’s 10th anniversary. The studio is located at 114 SW 8th Ave #2 in Topeka. For more information, click here.
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy