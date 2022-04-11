ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Travis Scott Utopia Billboards Appear in California

By Matthew Strauss
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Billboards promoting Travis Scott’s new album Utopia have appeared on the Interstate 10 highway in California, as Variety reports. According to images posted on the verified Cactus Jack Instagram account, the billboards say, “PSST……. Looking for UTOPIA? WRONG WAY!” One billboard also has the Cactus Jack...

pitchfork.com

