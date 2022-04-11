WATCH LIVE: President Biden expected out outline steps to combat gun violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Months after a Temple University student was shot and killed during a robbery, plus other incidents of gun violence near campus and parents raising the alarm about safety, the college is making some changes to help calm the community. The university released its list on Wednesday night. Temple University leaders met with Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and Mayor Jim Kenney on Wednesday. They came up with new strategies to tackle gun violence and keep the students safe. “It’s nice and securing to know that this is one of the administration’s top priorities,” one student said. Curbing violence in and...

