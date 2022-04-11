ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Weekly Update of Valley Area COVID-19 Cases

By SFVS
sanfernandosun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth Department officials have listed the latest number of confirmed novel COVID-19 cases in Los...

sanfernandosun.com

KTLA

L.A. County COVID cases rising again

After months of declining COVID-19 case numbers following the winter surge, Los Angeles County is once again seeing new case and test positivity rates increase, officials said Monday. The uptick is prompting renewed calls from officials for residents to get boosted against COVID-19 and practice caution during the spring holidays. “While outbreaks in many sectors […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Teacher At Ivy Bound Academy School In Sherman Oaks Arrested For Child Molestation

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A teacher at a Sherman Oaks charter school has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation. (credit: LAPD) The LAPD says its detectives arrested Samantha Arizbal Tuesday after receiving a report of alleged ongoing inappropriate sexual conduct while she worked as a teacher at Ivy Bound Academy School in Sherman Oaks. Arizbal had worked at the school since 2020, according to the LAPD. Police did not say if the allegations involved a student at the school. No further details were released about the allegations. The results of the LAPD’s investigation have been presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, which has filed multiple felony charges against Arizbal. In a statement, Ivy Bound Academy called Arizbal’s alleged conduct “reprehensible and totally contrary to Ivy Bound Academy’s mission, values, and the way we run our schools.” “Our deepest sympathies go out to the student and student’s family who have been impacted by this,” the school’s statement said. Detectives believe there may be more victims in this case. Anyone who believes they are a victim or has information about Arizbal can contact Juvenile Division detectives at (818) 374-5415.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Interesting Engineering

Tesla is flying above the streets of Los Angeles. And it crashed into two parked vehicles

Tesla might be making somebody's dreams come true, but this is a total nightmare. On March 30, YouTuber Alex Choi posted a video titled 'a flying tesla' in which he claimed a random driver came up with the idea of showing a place where David Dobrik, another YouTuber, jumped his Tesla. The video includes clear footage of a 2018 Tesla S-BLM going airborne in the middle of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Earthquake shakes Malibu, West LA

A small earthquake rattled parts of Malibu and West Los Angeles Monday, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries. The quake, with a magnitude of 2.9, struck at 9:02 a.m. about nine miles south-southeast of Malibu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were reports of minor...
MALIBU, CA
HeySoCal

Earthquake strikes near Alpine Village

A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was recorded near Alpine Village Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was reported at 4:59 a.m. and was centered 9.9 miles south southwest from Alpine Village. It was 7.4 miles deep. The earthquake was 18.4 miles southwest of La Quinta, 19.4 miles...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Newsom clarifies California $400 gas rebate proposal concerns

A regular gallon of gas is now costing an average of $6.06 for Los Angeles-area drivers, but Gov. Gavin Newsom’s gas rebate proposal is expected to bring some relief, if approved. However, the plan for direct payments for all residents with a car registered in California come with some questions about electric vehicle owners, a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Travel Bugs World

Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. Visit now before the summer crowds

The results are in. Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. These much-loved beaches are loved by both locals and travelers alike. These beaches are all within 4 hours travel time from Los Angeles. Keep reading to find out which are the top 3 beaches in California, as ranked in the 2022 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards.
LOS ANGELES, CA

