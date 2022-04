One of the first things mentioned to me by my boss after getting hired was this interesting idea to get to know K92.3 listeners. He challenged me to take 923 selfies by labor day in order to keep my job. As of today, labor day is 175 days away and to complete this challenge I would need to take about 5 pictures a day. If it sounds like a tall task, believe me, it is. Thankfully I'm a pretty talkative person and I'm not very shy, so talking to strangers doesn't bother me very much.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 29 DAYS AGO