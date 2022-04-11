ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Tesla Stock Slides As Industry Car Sales In China Slump Amid Covid Clampdown

By Martin Baccardax
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DKabo_0f5nsr1m00

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares slumped lower Monday after data showed car sales in China fell for the first time in three months as the country's 'zero Covid' policy shutters factories and limited consumer and business activity in the world's largest auto market.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said March sales fell 11.7% from last year to 2.23 million units, a notable slump when compared to the near 19% gain recorded over the month of February.

Tesla, which relies on both China sales and production of its Shanghai gigafactory ahead of ramp-ups at new production facilities in Berlin and Austin, produced 55,462 units in March, compared to 55,308 in the Lunar New Year-shortened month of February and 68,117 to start the year in January.

The carmaker is also in the throes of a weeks-long closures of its Shanghai factory, which has been dark since March 28 as restrictions on travel in and out of the city intensify.

Scroll to Continue

China, the world's biggest energy importer, could look to an extended lockdown of some of its biggest cities this week, including Shanghai, as part of its failed effort to enforce a 'zero Covid' policy as cases surge and hospitalizations begin to rise.

China stocks fell the most in a month Monday, while the yield on benchmark 10-year government bond yields fell below their U.S. Treasury counterparts for the first time in twelve years Monday as investors worried about the impact of Covid policies on growth in the world's second-largest economy.

That said, Tesla still managed to sell around 182,174 China-made cars over the first three months of the year -- including 65,814 in March -- most of which were bound for export to markets in Europe and Asia, and it has largely absorbed the impact of the delayed opening of Tesla's Berlin gigafactory and supply chain disruptions that have hindered production in California.

Tesla shares were marked 3% lower in early trading Monday to change hands at $994.75 each.

Tesla delivered 310,048 new cars over the three months ending in March, the company said in a statement, up 67.8% from last year but just 0.5% higher than the 308,600 reached in the final three months of last year.

Production actually fell, however, to 305,407 vehicles compared to the 305,840 tally recorded over the final three months of last year, thanks in part to supply chain disruptions and Covid-related closures at its Shanghai factory.

Tesla will also publish earnings for the three months ending in March on Wednesday April 20, with early indications suggesting analyst are looking for revenues in the region of $17.57 billion, up 68.3% from last year and profits of around $2.24 per share.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures tumble as surging yields hit growth stocks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Futures down: Dow 0.05%, S&P 0.34%, Nasdaq 0.75%. April 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street futures fell on Monday, dragged lower by high-growth stocks as Treasury yields surged to fresh highs ahead of Tuesday’s inflation data that could back a more hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Tesla by 2030

To become as large as Tesla, you need a market cap of $1 trillion or more. Airbnb can reach this level if it can continue gaining share of the travel industry. Coupang has a chance to get to this size if it can dominate e-commerce in Asia. You’re reading a...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Stock#Tesla Shares#Tsla#Tesla Inc Report#U S Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
Reuters

Ark's Wood remains bullish on Tesla as U.S. recession fears rise

NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - Star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest remained bullish on top holding Tesla Inc on Tuesday despite growing fears of a U.S. recession and shutdowns of the car maker's Shanghai factory due to spiking coronavirus cases. "What we said during COVID about innovation...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla to pause production at Shanghai ‘Gigafactory’ amid COVID lockdown: report

Tesla Inc. will pause production at its Shanghai “Gigafactory” this week amid a COVID-19 lockdown in the city, according to a new report. Bloomberg News on Sunday reported Tesla’s facility will suspend production for at least one day, starting Monday. The report said it was unclear if the pause will extend for more days, and that employees there have not been told yet.
PUBLIC HEALTH
insideevs.com

China: BYD Increased Plug-In Car Sales In February 2022 By 764%

BYD continues to quickly increase its plug-in electric car sales, achieving a tremendous rate of growth in February. To be fair, we have to add that, a year ago, February was a weak month. Last month, the Chinese manufacturer managed to sell 87,474 plug-in cars (almost entirely in China), which...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Toyota Has a New Car to Disrupt the EV Market Order

Electric vehicle makers could be seeing a new competitor in their rear view mirrors. With the all-electric BZ4X, Toyota is finally joining the EV race as the Japanese automaker looks to compete with the likes of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report, General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report, Volkswagen (VWAGY) - Get Volkswagen AG Report and electric truck start-up Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report.
CARS
Bay News 9

Shanghai Disney closes amid COVID surge in China

Shanghai Disney Resort has temporarily closed again amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in China. The resort temporarily closed in early 2020 in response to the pandemic. ​“Due to the current pandemic situation, Shanghai Disney Resort, including Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park will be temporarily closed from Monday, March 21, 2022,” according to a notice on the resort’s website.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

The Roadster Is Tesla and Elon Musk's New Cash Machine

There is no doubt that Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report dominates the electric-vehicle market. The Austin automaker produced 305,407 vehicles in the first quarter and deliver 310,048 despite supply-chain disruptions and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which worsened soaring raw-materials prices like nickel. Chief Executive Elon Musk's group should...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

This Well-Known Retailer is Making Money in a Surprising Way

A retailer well known for its home design and kitchen products is finding success in an under-appreciated way, according to the company's CEO. Williams-Sonoma (WSM) - Get Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Report, which created, fashion, food and fun to sell quality home designs in the 20th century, now sees its business of selling its products direct to businesses growing rapidly.
RETAIL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
34K+
Followers
84K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy