Little Big Town Coming To Lincoln In July

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Flogging Molly and The Interrupters are coming to Artpark this summer. Performing on Saturday, July 2, the bands will also be joined by The Skints and Tiger Army. Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. They’ll cost $47 in advance...
Another great family-friendly event is coming to the Cajundome in Lafayette as the Trolls LIVE! tour hits the arena on July 9-10, 2022. Poppy, Branch, and all their Trolls friends come to life on stage for a jam-packed performance with epic music, glitter, humor, and happiness. There will be a...
Get ready to move, Nashville! The first round of performers for the 2022 CMT Music Awards have been announced. The line-up is stacked with a roster of some of this year’s nominees. The CMT Music Awards is known for bringing some of the best world premiere performances and biggest...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Legendary Country Music superstar Garth Brooks is coming back to the Carolinas. Brooks, who promoters described as "the most electrifying, explosive and mesmerizing musical force in North America," will bring his powerhouse tour to Bank of America Stadium, in Charlotte, at 7 p.m. July 16. It's...
Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival will pull into Blossom on Friday, July 29, with a lineup featuring Willie Nelson & Family, ZZ Top, Gov't Mule and Larkin Poe. “The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw tour to date. I just can’t wait to get back on the road again,” says Nelson in a statement.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Freedom Festival will take place in the Grand Central Mall parking lot on July 2 & 3 of 2022. The event is a revival of a festival that was once held in the 1980′s to bring the community together in celebration of Independence Day.
Maine cinephiles rejoice! 10 days of amazing films are coming!. If you are a movie buff like me, this is the type of event that you truly can get excited about. The 25th annual Maine International Film Festival, will be held July 8th-July 17th, 2022 in Waterville. Click here for information on how you can participate.
Shania Twain, Kelsea Ballerini and Little Big Town will all be a part of a new CBS show that will determine their biggest fans. The network is now casting for a new show called Superfan. In each episode, fans of various artists will compete against each other in a series of games to determine who is the true stan. The winner will receive the "ultimate fan prize package."
