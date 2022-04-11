ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China port congestion leaves everything from grains to metals stranded

By Ann Koh and Kevin Varley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDotting the sea off Chinese ports are 477 bulk cargo ships waiting to deliver resources from metal ore to grain into the country. Queues of vessels carrying raw materials have jumped after Shanghai initiated a city-wide lockdown at the end of last month to combat Covid-19. More than two weeks on,...

