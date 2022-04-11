Richland Community College names commander of enforcement training center

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Richland Community College announced on Monday that Jim Getz has been named the commander of the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center (MCLETC).

Prior to joining Richland, Getz served the Decatur Police Department for 22 years, and he was the Chief of Police from 2016-2021. Getz also served as a state correctional officer from 1995-1998.

Getz graduate from the University of Illinois at Springfield. He was also class president of the basic law enforcement training at the Illinois State Police Academy in 1999. Additionally, Getz is a graduate of the FBI National Academy Class 271.

“With Commander Getz’s credentials he could easily lead any municipal, state. or federal agency. but instead he has chosen to accept the position of commander at MCLETC, which will allow him to mentor new officers from all over the state of Illinois, so that they are ready to serve and protect their communities,” Thomas Schneider, deputy commander at MCLETC said in a news release.

Schneider, who has served as acting commander will return to his previous role in the deputy commander position.

“I look forward to the opportunity to train the future police and correctional officers in the state of Illinois,” Getz said in a news release. “We want to build officers that are true public servants to all people in their community.”

