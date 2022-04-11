ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas County, KS

12-year-old driver goes airborne in Thomas County crash

By KWCH Staff
KWCH.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people were injured Sunday when a car driven by a 12-year-old lost control of the...

www.kwch.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Co-owner of shoe store shuts doors permanently after young girl shot

As police work to extradite 20-year-old Marqel Cockrell back to San Bernardino County, where he's accused of shooting a 9-year-old girl named Ava inside the Mall of Victor Valley Tuesday night, his business partner was expressing her heartfelt sorrow over what happened to the little girl. RELATED: Shoe store owner Marqel Cockrell allegedly opened fire on shoplifters, instead hit 9-year-old girl at Victorville mallYoung Ava, who suffered three gunshot wound to the arm, was able to keep a smile on her face during the ambulance ride to the hospital. Amairani Sanchez, who co-owns the shoe store Sole Addicts with Cockrell, admitted that...
VICTORVILLE, CA
KWCH.com

Woman dead in Dickinson County shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A woman is dead and a man was arrested following a shooting on I-70 near Solomon Sunday night. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Dollar General in Solomon, a town about 100 miles north of Wichita. Samantha Baum, a 27-year-old from Topeka, suffered one gunshot wound while driving westbound on I-70 near Solomon. Baum was taken to the hospital in Salina, where she died.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Thomas County, KS
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
Thomas County, KS
Crime & Safety
Thomas County, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
CBS LA

12-Year-Old Student Arrested After Gun Goes Off Inside Loma Vista Middle School In Riverside

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A 12-year-old student was arrested after a loaded gun went off inside Loma Vista Middle School in Riverside. A single gunshot fired inside Loma Vista Middle School, 11050 Arlington Avenue, was reported at about 5:05 p.m. Wednesday. Riverside police officer rushed to the campus and determined quickly that no one was shot. Police say the school immediately placed the campus on lockdown and evacuated the students from the multi-purpose room where the gun went off. The discarded handgun was found to be loaded, and the student who was believed to be involved was detained. A preliminary investigation into the shooting...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KWCH.com

1 critically hurt in crash near Valley Center

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - One person suffered critical injuries in a Friday night crash near Valley Center. The crash, reported a little after 9:30 p.m. happened in the 8200 block of North Ridge Road, near 85th North and Ridge. A vehicle hit the back of a parked car that was disabled, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said.
KWCH.com

Wichita police identify man killed in forklift accident downtown

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department has identified 32-year-old Brian Weidner of Wichita as the man killed in a workplace accident in the 500 block of S. Saint Francis last Thursday. Shortly before 9:30 a.m. on March 31, officers responded to a vacant business being cleaned out by...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airborne#Traffic Accident
KWCH.com

Hundreds of propane tanks exploded in Coleman Company fire

WPD Interim Chief Lem Moore considering run to fill role permanently. The Wichita Police Department’s interim police chief, Lem Moore, on Thursday, told Eyewitness News that if he’s offered the job full-time, he’ll take it. Updated: 5 hours ago. At the urging of law enforcement, most of...
WICHITA, KS
AZFamily

12-year-old Safford girl goes missing after going for a walk

SAFFORD, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Graham County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a girl who went missing after reportedly going for a walk last week. The Arizona Department of Public Safety asked the public to be on the lookout early Saturday morning. Deputies say that Betty...
SAFFORD, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KWCH.com

WATCH: Wichitans weigh in on worst areas to drive around town

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - You’ve probably seen at least an accident or two around Wichita over the years. The Wichita Police Department keeps track of those crashes and where some of the most problematic intersections are. According to Wichita police, Kellogg and Seneca is the worst, reporting 20 accidents...
WICHITA, KS
KELOLAND TV

37-year-old man identified as person killed in Pennington County crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) –The man killed in a crash last Friday southeast of Rapid City has been identified. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a Subaru Impreza was traveling westbound on Lower Spring Creek Road when the driver failed to negotiate a left curve. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled.
RAPID CITY, SD
The Blade

Man dead in apparent industrial accident in Toledo

A Michigan man was killed Thursday while loading grain onto a railcar at a grain elevator in North Toledo, the Lucas County Coroner’s Office confirmed. Shaun Baker, 42, was pronounced dead at the scene about 11 a.m. at the Hanson and Mueller Grain Elevator at 1800 N. Water St., Deputy Coroner Dr. Thomas Blomquist said.
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy