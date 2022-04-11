12-year-old driver goes airborne in Thomas County crash

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A 12-year-old student was arrested after a loaded gun went off inside Loma Vista Middle School in Riverside. A single gunshot fired inside Loma Vista Middle School, 11050 Arlington Avenue, was reported at about 5:05 p.m. Wednesday. Riverside police officer rushed to the campus and determined quickly that no one was shot. Police say the school immediately placed the campus on lockdown and evacuated the students from the multi-purpose room where the gun went off. The discarded handgun was found to be loaded, and the student who was believed to be involved was detained. A preliminary investigation into the shooting...

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 27 DAYS AGO