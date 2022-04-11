ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Airy, MD

Mount Airy woman faces murder charges in Alabama

By Ryan Dickstein
 3 days ago
A Mount Airy woman is facing murder charges in Alabama.

On April 9, Sheriff's deputies in Limestone County were called to a home burglary in the 14000 block of Maiden Court in Athens.

A woman on scene, identified as 39-year-old Diana Lynne Rogers, of Mount Airy, Maryland, was reportedly acting suspicious and tried getting deputies to leave the home.

When they tried detaining her, Rogers allegedly began fighting the deputies.

After taking Rogers into custody, police found the back door to the home open.

Upon searching inside, they discovered a 58-year old woman dead.

Investigators ruled the death a homicide. Officials say evidence linked Rogers to the murder, but didn't say how.

The victim's name is currently being withheld pending next

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

