Minneapolis block party set for June to unveil massive Prince mural

By Joe Nelson
 3 days ago
There will be a block party on June 2 in downtown Minneapolis to celebrate the unveiling of a massive mural of Prince on the side of Ramp A, near First Avenue and 8th Street.

The unveiling party is being hosted by the Crown Our Prince project, which is working with Florida street artist Hiero Veiga, who is known for his painting on the outside wall of the Museum of Graffiti in Miami.

“It is an honor to be selected to paint the mural of Prince,” said Veiga in a statement. “I have worked my entire life for an opportunity like this. I understand the full weight of this responsibility. This is Prince’s legacy, and I will make sure that this mural makes Prince’s family, fans, Minneapolis, and the world proud.”

Veiga was selected from around 60 artists who were interested in the project. A committee trimmed the candidates to ten finalists, at which point Prince's family helped conduct interviews before selecting Veiga.

Organizers say the mural has been in the works since 2015, before Prince died.

"Prince was still with us at the time, and we were hoping to show him what he meant to the city of Minneapolis in a meaningful, undeniable way," the Crown Our Prince website says.

April 21 will mark the six-year anniversary of Prince's death. He died of an accidental fentanyl overdose at his home, Paisley Park, in Chanhassen.

Amir Locke's mother says she is 'disgusted' with the City of Minneapolis after charging decision

Amir Locke's family said they are "deeply disappointed" no criminal charges will be filed in connection with the 22-year-old's police killing. "No family should ever suffer like Amir’s again," they said in a statement released through attorney Ben Crump Wednesday, shortly after the Hennepin Count Attorney's Office and Minnesota Attorney General announced SWAT officer Mark Hanneman will not be criminally charged for fatally shooting Locke.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota ski resort purchased by anonymous donor

(Park Rapids, MN) -- An anonymous Minnesota donor has helped a San Francisco-based trust purchase a former ski resort to be used as park land. The donor assisted the Trust for Public Land with purchasing Val Chatel near Park Rapids from a group of investors. The purchase was made for one-point-eight million dollars on March 7th and the land was then donated to Hubbard County.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Woman Shot, Killed in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A St. Cloud woman was shot and killed in Minneapolis. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says 30-year-old Ta-Nasha Austin of St. Cloud was shot just after 7:30 a.m. Friday outside of a home. She was taken to Hennepin Healthcare where she died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
