ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Study: Africa cyclones exacerbated by climate change

By WANJOHI KABUKURU
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gVf37_0f5npN1X00
1 of 4

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — Extreme rainfall in southeast Africa has become heavier and more likely to occur during cyclones because of climate change, according to a new analysis released Monday by an international team of weather scientists.

Multiple tropical storms that pummeled Madagascar, Malawi and Mozambique earlier this year were analyzed by the World Weather Attribution group, who determined that the storms were made worse by the increase in global temperatures. In just six weeks between January and March the region saw a record three tropical cyclones and two tropical storms make landfall. The heavy rains, storm surges and floods left more than 230 people dead and displaced hundreds of thousands across the region.

The countries remain vulnerable to devastating weather this year, with cyclone season set to end in May.

The team of climate scientists used established peer-reviewed methods, including weather observations and computer simulations, to model scenarios using both preindustrial global temperatures and today’s — which is approximately 1.2 degrees Celsius (2.2 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer. The difference between the models determined the impact of human-caused global warming.

Sarah Kew, from the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute and participated in the study, said they investigated the influence of climate change using 34 prediction models but data gaps made it difficult to determine the full impact of increasing greenhouse gas emissions.

“While our analysis clearly shows that climate change made the storms more damaging, our ability to establish precisely by how much was hampered by inconsistent data and lack of weather observations,” said Dr. Kew. “This would also help to improve forecasts of extreme weather events and their impacts.”

In both Madagascar and Malawi, the study was contrained by a lack of weather stations with suitable data. And of the 23 weather stations in the affected regions of Mozambique, only four had complete records dating back to 1981.

“Strengthening scientific resources in Africa and other parts of the global south is key to help us better understand extreme weather events fueled by climate change, to prepare vulnerable people and infrastructure to better cope with them,” Dr. Izidine Pinto, a climate system analyst at the University of Cape Town, said.

The 33-page study was conducted by 22 researchers, including scientists from universities and meteorological agencies in Madagascar, Mozambique, France, the Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, the UK and the US.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 3

Jason Frost
3d ago

Thankfully melting ice will fill up the Saharan Aquifer producing rich lush vegetation from West to East.

Reply
7
Related
Washington Examiner

The end of the climate change legend

For many years now, there has been a spirited debate about whether climate change is science, religion, or even perhaps a secret route to socialism. That question remains unanswered, but we've now discovered with certainty that climate change is a political albatross around the neck of the Democratic Party. The...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclone#Extreme Weather#Mombasa#Ap
NBC News

19 named tropical storms predicted for 2022

The 2022 hurricane season, which formally begins June 1, is expected to have "above average" activity with 19 named tropical cyclones, according to a report released Thursday by meteorologists at Colorado State University. Of the 19 storms, nine are expected to strengthen to hurricanes with sustained winds above 73 miles...
ENVIRONMENT
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia’s top warship explodes, on fire in the Black Sea

Russia’s Moskva flagship missile cruiser incurred heavy damage from an explosion and a “fire” on board late Wednesday and Ukrainian officials are saying they fired missiles at the Russian cruiser. Odesa Regional Military Administration head Maksym Marchenko said on Telegram that Moskva was hit. “Neptune missiles guarding...
MILITARY
Williamson Source

First 2022 Hurricane Forecast Released

Colorado State University hurricane researchers are predicting an active Atlantic hurricane season in 2022, citing the likely absence of El Niño as a primary factor. Tropical Atlantic sea surface temperatures are near their long-term averages, while Caribbean and subtropical Atlantic sea surface temperatures are warmer than their long-term averages. The warmer Caribbean and eastern part of the subtropical Atlantic also favor an active 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
South Africa
Country
Netherlands
AccuWeather

Death toll climbs in Philippines in wake of tropical storm

The first tropical storm to affect the Philippines in 2022 unleashed a deadly deluge as more than four dozen people were killed in landslides and flooding this week. Rescuers waded through chest-deep water in central and southern portions of the country as Tropical Storm Megi, known as Agaton in the Philippines, crawled across the region and unleashed relentless tropical downpours from Sunday to Tuesday, local time. Entire hillsides gave way in the deluge as some areas picked up more than half a foot of rain.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Gauging mixed climate extreme value distributions in tropical cyclone regions

In tropical cyclone (TC) regions, tide gauge or numerical hindcast records are usually of insufficient length to have sampled sufficient cyclones to enable robust estimates of the climate of TC-induced extreme water level events. Synthetically-generated TC populations provide a means to define a broader set of plausible TC events to better define the probabilities associated with extreme water level events. The challenge is to unify the estimates of extremes from synthetically-generated TC populations with the observed records, which include mainly non-TC extremes resulting from tides and more frequently occurring atmospheric-depression weather and climate events. We find that extreme water level measurements in multiple tide gauge records in TC regions, some which span more than 100Â years, exhibit a behaviour consistent with the combining of two populations, TC and non-TC. We develop an equation to model the combination of two populations of extremes in a single continuous mixed climate (MC) extreme value distribution (EVD). We then run statistical simulations to show that long term records including both historical and synthetic events can be better explained using MC than heavy-tailed generalised EVDs. This has implications for estimating extreme water levels when combining synthetic cyclone extreme sea levels with hindcast water levels to provide actionable information for coastal protection.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Chilean astronomy and climate change

The impact of astronomy on the Earth's climate is being increasingly discussed, not least in Chile, home to many astronomical observatories, during the seventeenth annual meeting of the Chilean Astronomical Society (SOCHIAS) in January 2022. For astronomers, it is no secret that our Galaxy alone hosts billions of planets of...
ENVIRONMENT
The Wild Hunt

New report on climate change

TWH – In February 2022, a Working Group of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) issued their report “Climate Change 2022: Impacts, Adaptation, and Vulnerability. Summary for Policy Makers.”. The IPCC’s reports drive international climate change negotiations. That 37-page report summarizes a 3,676-page report. The authors...
ENVIRONMENT
studyfinds.org

Baby boomers are the new climate change villains, study claims

TRONDHEIM, Norway — Are baby boomers driving climate change? A new study says older adults are responsible for more greenhouse gas emissions than any other age group now. In fact, researchers from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology found that people over 60 accounted for 25 percent of these emissions in 2005. However, that number jumped to 33 percent in 2015.
ENVIRONMENT
creators.com

Message From Ukraine -- Nukes Do Deter

When he arrived at Christ the Savior Cathedral to pay his respects to the ultra-nationalist Vladimir Zhirinovsky, who had died of COVID-19, Russian President Vladimir Putin carried a clutch of red roses. The man beside him was carrying a briefcase. That briefcase appeared to be Russia's version of the "football"...
POLITICS
insideedition.com

Climate Change Expected to Make Allergy Season Longer and More Intense: Study

Climate change is affecting our pollen season, leading to more intense allergies for a longer period of time, according to a recent study. University of Michigan climate scientists used computer simulations of 15 different US plant pollens to calculate how much worse the allergy season could get by the year 2100.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

849K+
Followers
416K+
Post
385M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy