LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The avian flu is a highly infectious disease found in birds. Experts say 23 million birds have been killed since the start of the outbreak just two months ago. Here in Wisconsin, the impact is making its way down to local breakfast spots that rely on eggs for a majority of their menu. Marge’s on...

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 31 MINUTES AGO