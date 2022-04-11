ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Backus, MN

Driver in Backus-area crash succumbs to injury

By Larissa Donovan
bemidjinow.com
 3 days ago

The driver in a Backus area crash succumbed to his injuries Saturday. In an updated release from the Minnesota State Patrol, 86-year-old Leo Elyea passed away from his injuries at North Memorial Hospital. Elyea’s passenger, 83-year-old...

