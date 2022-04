WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Blaine Powell has been hired at the new sprint football coach at Saint Mary of the Woods College, the school announced on Thursday afternoon. Powell comes over from Sullivan High School where he’s been head coach since 2017. In his tenure with the Golden Arrows Powell compiled a 39-16 […]

WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 25 MINUTES AGO