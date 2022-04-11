ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Could COVID Infection After Age 50 Leave You Vulnerable to Shingles?

By Dennis Thompson
HealthDay
HealthDay
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cBxvi_0f5nmXDG00

MONDAY, April 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Catching COVID-19 appears to increase an older person's risk of developing a case of shingles.

Researchers found that people 50 and older who had a COVID infection were 15% more likely to develop shingles, compared to people who were never infected. That risk climbed to 21% in people hospitalized with a severe case of COVID.

"It is important that health care professionals and people 50-plus are aware of this potential increased risk so patients can be diagnosed and treated early if they develop shingles following COVID-19," said lead researcher Dr. Amit Bhavsar, director of clinical research and development for the pharmaceutical company GSK in Brussels.

Shingles is a painful skin rash that occurs in people who've previously had chicken pox.

The virus that causes chicken pox, varicella zoster, hides in people's nerve cells after they've gotten over their initial case of the infectious disease, explained Dr. Carrie Kovarik, a professor of dermatology and medicine with the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine.

In some cases, varicella zoster will reemerge later in life and cause shingles, usually due to a faltering immune system.

"Your T-cells are what keep the chicken pox virus contained," Kovarik said. "When your T-cells aren't doing the job -- you'd had an illness or you get stressed or you get old -- the chicken pox virus can come out down the nerve and onto your skin. It can't hold onto it any longer."

Because of this, it makes sense that COVID could prompt shingles, since the virus wreaks such havoc on the immune system, Kovarik said.

"I've definitely seen patients who had one or two episodes of [shingles] in a year who'd never had it before but who had had COVID," Kovarik said. "And I had multiple patients like this, and it was happening in more of my patients."

Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, agreed.

"This is not a surprising finding as SARS-CoV-2 is known to cause immune dysfunction and physiologic stress," Adalja said. "Physiologic stress and dysregulated immune function are known factors" in shingles outbreaks.

Nearly all adults over age 50 have had chicken pox, and therefore are at risk for developing shingles, Bhavsar said.

For this study, Bhavsar and his colleagues compared medical data from nearly 400,000 COVID patients 50 and older with more than 1.5 million people who never contracted COVID.

No one in either group had been vaccinated against either COVID or shingles.

The researchers found an elevated risk of shingles among COVID patients that persists for at least six months after their illness.

Because people vaccinated against shingles were excluded from the study, it's not known whether the shingles vaccine could limit or eliminate this risk from COVID, Bhavsar noted.

Kovarik is concerned that a severe COVID infection might overcome the immunity conferred by the shingles vaccine, particularly in people with weakened immune systems.

"The shingles vaccine is just a stronger dose of the chicken pox vaccine, trying to rev up your immune cells and show them the virus so you can have some immune activity against that virus," Kovarik said. "People who have some immune problems, maybe they're not mounting as good of an immune reaction to the vaccine, or the COVID is so strong it can overwhelm your immune response to the shingles."

Folks who are worried about getting shingles should consider getting both the COVID and shingles vaccines, Kovarik said.

"The numbers have shown that the COVID vaccine helps prevent hospitalizations and deaths, so getting a COVID vaccine should prevent a severe case, which would hopefully prevent [shingles] in those patients," Kovarik said.

The new study was published recently in the journal Open Forum Infectious Diseases.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more about shingles.

SOURCES: Amit Bhavsar, MBBS, MHA, director, clinical research and development, GSK, Brussels, Belgium; Carrie Kovarik, MD, professor, dermatology and medicine, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia; Amesh Adalja, MD, senior scholar, Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, Baltimore; Open Forum Infectious Diseases, March 9, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
MedicineNet.com

Brain Problems After COVID Vaccine vs. COVID Infection

In a finding that reinforces the safety of COVID vaccines, a new study shows that while the shots don't raise the risk of rare neurological problems, COVID-19 infection might. The researchers focused on four immune-related neurological disorders: Bell's palsy (facial weakness), encephalomyelitis (inflammation of the brain and spinal cord), Guillain-Barré syndrome (a nerve condition), and transverse myelitis (inflammation of the spinal cord).
MEDICAL SCIENCE
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Study: Risk of heart disease rises after COVID infections

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Much about the COVID-19 disease, especially long-term, remains a mystery, but a new, massive study shows COVID infections can increase the risk of heart issues for up to a year after infection. The St. Louis Veterans Affairs points to another major long-term COVID concern: the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

COVID-19: Brain areas linked to smell may shrink after infection in some

A new study reports that individuals with a mild to moderate SARS-CoV-2 infection showed greater abnormalities in the brain regions relating to smell at an average of 4.5 months after a COVID-19 diagnosis than those who did not contract the virus. To the authors’ knowledge, this is the first study...
SCIENCE
News 12

Study suggests COVID-19 infections could increase chances of developing dementia

A new study suggests that COVID-19 may increase some patients' chances of developing dementia. A study by the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research found that patients exposed to psychotropic medication before getting infected with COVID-19 were almost three times more likely to develop dementia. This includes most medicines used to treat disorders like bipolar disorder, anxiety or depression.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shingles#Covid#Immune System#Clinical Research#Healthday News#Gsk
The Staten Island Advance

How long should you wait to exercise after COVID? Experts release new guidance on returning to activity after infection.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Athletes recovering from coronavirus (COVID-19) infection should slowly and gradually return to activity after recovery to avoid worsening the effects of the disease, new guidance said. People who had an asymptomatic infection can generally begin activities three days after the Centers for Disease Control and...
WORKOUTS
Daily Mail

Growing number of experts are saying fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are NOT needed right now after FDA bypassed advisors to approve jab for Americans 50 and older: US Cases down 8% over the past week

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is receiving mounting opposition to its approval of fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses for all Americans aged 50 and older. The agency broke standard practice when it made the decision last month, electing not to take advice from a panel of independent experts. Some of those who would have advised on the decision are now voicing their objections to the authorization, and the lack of transparency the FDA displayed in the lead up to it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wmar2news

Study: Patients more likely to develop diabetes after COVID-19 infection

New evidence shows that a COVID-19 infection can increase the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes within a year. The new findings were published in The Lancet. Researchers looked at medical records of Veterans Affairs patients with coronavirus between 2020 and 2021. Experts found that people who were diagnosed with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: Having the infection could lead to an increased risk of diabetes

A new study from Germany suggest a possible association between mild Covid-19 cases and subsequently diagnosing type 2 diabetes. The study comes two years after the pandemic was announced and joins a growing body of research trying to understand the long-term health impacts of coronavirus. Almost four million people are diagnosed with diabetes in the UK.
WORLD
MedicalXpress

Potential new COVID-19 immunotherapy could protect the vulnerable

Queensland research is providing new hope to immunocompromised people who are vulnerable to COVID-19. Scientists from QIMR Berghofer have discovered promising evidence that T cell immunotherapy could help them to fight against multiple strains of the virus. Lead researcher, Professor Corey Smith said while vaccination is very effective against COVID-19,...
CANCER
The Conversation U.S.

Why we can't 'boost' our way out of the COVID-19 pandemic for the long term

With yet another COVID-19 booster available for vulnerable populations in the U.S., many people find themselves wondering what the end game will be. The mRNA vaccines currently used in the U.S. against COVID-19 have been highly successful at preventing hospitalization and death. The Commonwealth Fund recently reported that in the U.S. alone, the vaccines have prevented over 2 million people from dying and over 17 million from hospitalization. However, the vaccines have failed to provide long-term protective immunity to prevent breakthrough infections – cases of COVID-19 infection that occur in people who are fully vaccinated. Because of this, the Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Visitor ban extended as six more deaths are recorded

A ban on visiting at hospitals on the Isle of Man has been extended for two weeks due to the ongoing risk of Covid, Manx Care has said. It comes as six more deaths were recorded in the latest public health surveillance report as part of a review of death certificates.
WORLD
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy