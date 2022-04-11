ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Cedar Rapids, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Cedar Rapids that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Cedar Rapids, according to Tripadvisor

#2. Winifred's Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4 of 5 (77 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Restaurant type: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3847 1st Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402-5602
#1. Cobble Hill Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (157 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Restaurant type: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 219 2nd St SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52401-1405
