Earlier this month, as millions of refugees fled the war in Ukraine, a website launched in 2008 by a couple of guys looking to monetize an air mattress on the floor became an unlikely vector for direct monetary aid: Inspired by a handful of influencers, Airbnb users started booking stays in cities like Kyiv, encouraging their hosts to pocket the money. Screenshots of Ukrainians thanking their benefactors circulated across the internet, and the company took notice. To better facilitate this unconventional use of their platform, Airbnb waived service fees in the country. It also announced a program that would house up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees for stays it expected to last a few weeks, the most recent extension of Airbnb.org, the hospitality start-up’s 501(c)(3) charitable arm. A few days after Airbnb launched the pledge, former president Barack Obama tweeted an endorsement.

ECONOMY ・ 20 DAYS AGO