Russia’s missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, sank as it was towed back to port in stormy weather, following an explosion and fire, Moscow claims.The defence ministry had said earlier on Thursday that the Soviet-era ship had been badly damaged by the fire after ammunition blew up on the vessel. However, a Ukrainian official said two missiles had hit the boat, which carries 16 missiles. Its removal from combat would greatly reduce Russia’s firepower in the Black Sea.The facts are yet to be independently verified, but one Western official said that Moscow’s version of events...

MILITARY ・ 20 MINUTES AGO