Buffalo, NY

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Buffalo, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 3 days ago

Tripadvisor

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Buffalo, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Buffalo that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#18. Eckl's@Larkin

- Rating: 3.5 of 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (2.5/5)
- Restaurant type: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 703 Seneca Street, Buffalo, NY 14210-1324
Tripadvisor

#17. Storming Crab

- Rating: 4 of 5 (10 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not availabl
- Restaurant type: Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4125 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14226-1041
Tripadvisor

#16. William K's

- Rating: 3.5 of 5 (76 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Restaurant type: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 329 Erie St Erie Basin Marina, Buffalo, NY 14202-4220
Tripadvisor

#15. Waxlight Bar a' Vin

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (7 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Restaurant type: not available
- Price: not available
- Address: 27 Chandler St, Buffalo, NY 14207-2401
Tripadvisor

#14. Chez Ami

- Rating: 4 of 5 (87 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Restaurant type: Italian, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 210 Franklin St Curtiss Hotel, Buffalo, NY 14202-2114
Tripadvisor

#13. 31 Club

- Rating: 4 of 5 (152 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Restaurant type: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 31 N Johnson Park, Buffalo, NY 14201-2348
Tripadvisor

#12. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4 of 5 (178 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Restaurant type: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 Walden Galleria Spc P-101, Galleria, Buffalo, NY 14225
Tripadvisor

#11. Patina 250

- Rating: 4 of 5 (128 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Restaurant type: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 250 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14202-2014
Tripadvisor

#10. Sinatra's

- Rating: 4 of 5 (151 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Restaurant type: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 945 Kenmore Ave, Buffalo, NY 14223-3180
Tripadvisor

#9. Oliver's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (177 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Restaurant type: American, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2095 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216-3212
Tripadvisor

#8. Sear

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (135 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Restaurant type: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 200 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14202
Tripadvisor

#7. Salvatore's Italian Prime

- Rating: 4 of 5 (675 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Restaurant type: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6461 Transit Rd, Buffalo, NY 14043-1089
Tripadvisor

#6. Buffalo Chophouse

- Rating: 4 of 5 (325 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Restaurant type: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 282 Franklin St, Buffalo, NY 14202-1902
Tripadvisor

#5. The Melting Pot

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (286 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Restaurant type: not available
- Price: not available
- Address: 1 Walden Galleria Suite D224, Galleria Mall, Buffalo, NY 14225
Tripadvisor

#4. TEMPO

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (284 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Restaurant type: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 581 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14202-1201
Tripadvisor

#3. Lombardo Ristorante

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (244 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Restaurant type: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1198 Hertel Ave, Buffalo, NY 14216-2747
Tripadvisor

#2. Hutch's

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (393 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Restaurant type: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1375 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY 14209-1108
Tripadvisor

#1. Bacchus Wine Bar & Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (369 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Restaurant type: American, Wine Bar
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 54 W Chippewa St, Buffalo, NY 14202-2206
