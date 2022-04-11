Tripadvisor

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Omaha, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Omaha that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#15. Monarch Prime & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Restaurant type: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 316 S 15th St, Omaha, NE 68102-2207

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#14. Omaha Prime Restaurant

- Rating: 4 of 5 (204 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Restaurant type: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 415 S 11th St, Omaha, NE 68102-2805

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#13. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (170 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Restaurant type: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 140 Regency Pkwy, Omaha, NE 68114-4303

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#12. Mahogany Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (164 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Restaurant type: Seafood, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 13665 California St, Omaha, NE 68154-5233

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#11. 360 Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (175 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Restaurant type: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1 Harrah's Blvd, Council Bluffs, IA 51501

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. Bouillon

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (180 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Restaurant type: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1017 Howard St, Omaha, NE 68102-2833

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#10. J. Gilbert's Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (78 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Restaurant type: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1010 Capitol Ave, Omaha, NE 68102-1117

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#8. Boiler Room

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (187 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Restaurant type: French, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1110 Jones St, Omaha, NE 68102-3205

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#7. Avoli Osteria

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (154 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Restaurant type: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5013 Underwood Ave, Omaha, NE 68132-2249

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Le Voltaire

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (125 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Restaurant type: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 569 N 155th Plz, Omaha, NE 68154-3775

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Sullivan's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (410 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Restaurant type: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 222 S 15th St Ste 100, Omaha, NE 68102

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Spencer's for Steaks and Chops

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (351 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Restaurant type: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 102 S 10th St, Omaha, NE 68102

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse & Winery

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (424 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Restaurant type: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1350 S 119th St, Omaha, NE 68144-1606

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. The Drover

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (961 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Restaurant type: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 2121 S 73rd St, Omaha, NE 68124-2306

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. 801 Chophouse

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (537 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Restaurant type: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1403 Farnam St, Omaha, NE 68102-2200

- Read more on Tripadvisor