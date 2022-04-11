ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Omaha, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vXHNJ_0f5nlcdo00
Tripadvisor

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Omaha, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Omaha that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23OmUN_0f5nlcdo00
Tripadvisor

#15. Monarch Prime & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Restaurant type: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 316 S 15th St, Omaha, NE 68102-2207
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4US7T9_0f5nlcdo00
Tripadvisor

#14. Omaha Prime Restaurant

- Rating: 4 of 5 (204 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Restaurant type: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 415 S 11th St, Omaha, NE 68102-2805
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lVd3X_0f5nlcdo00
Tripadvisor

#13. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (170 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Restaurant type: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 140 Regency Pkwy, Omaha, NE 68114-4303
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fF9SY_0f5nlcdo00
Tripadvisor

#12. Mahogany Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (164 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Restaurant type: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 13665 California St, Omaha, NE 68154-5233
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38EIzu_0f5nlcdo00
Tripadvisor

#11. 360 Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (175 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Restaurant type: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1 Harrah's Blvd, Council Bluffs, IA 51501
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VNeBc_0f5nlcdo00
Tripadvisor

#10. Bouillon

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (180 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Restaurant type: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1017 Howard St, Omaha, NE 68102-2833
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42n8d7_0f5nlcdo00
Tripadvisor

#10. J. Gilbert's Wood-Fired Steaks & Seafood

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (78 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Restaurant type: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1010 Capitol Ave, Omaha, NE 68102-1117
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T5cFS_0f5nlcdo00
Tripadvisor

#8. Boiler Room

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (187 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Restaurant type: French, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1110 Jones St, Omaha, NE 68102-3205
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w0moe_0f5nlcdo00
Tripadvisor

#7. Avoli Osteria

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (154 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Restaurant type: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5013 Underwood Ave, Omaha, NE 68132-2249
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WPtHV_0f5nlcdo00
Tripadvisor

#6. Le Voltaire

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (125 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Restaurant type: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 569 N 155th Plz, Omaha, NE 68154-3775
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zLvGt_0f5nlcdo00
Tripadvisor

#5. Sullivan's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (410 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Restaurant type: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 222 S 15th St Ste 100, Omaha, NE 68102
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uu7om_0f5nlcdo00
Tripadvisor

#4. Spencer's for Steaks and Chops

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (351 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Restaurant type: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 102 S 10th St, Omaha, NE 68102
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zVcuE_0f5nlcdo00
Tripadvisor

#3. Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse & Winery

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (424 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Restaurant type: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1350 S 119th St, Omaha, NE 68144-1606
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=115SM5_0f5nlcdo00
Tripadvisor

#2. The Drover

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (961 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Restaurant type: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2121 S 73rd St, Omaha, NE 68124-2306
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. 801 Chophouse

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (537 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Restaurant type: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1403 Farnam St, Omaha, NE 68102-2200
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Dayton

Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities […]
DAYTON, OH
Popculture

Popcorn Recall Issued

Popcorn snacks sold in stores across the country were recalled on Wednesday. The products could contain a milk allergen, but there is no warning on the packages. Anyone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk ingredients could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat the popcorn. According to a...
FOOD & DRINKS
97.1 KISS FM

32 Bullet Holes in Montana Attraction Was 32 Too Many

As I was scrolling through my pictures on the old smartphone this morning, I ran across this one. He's called the "Clearwater Cow". He resides at Clearwater Junction where Highway 200 intersects Highway 87 and takes you to Seeley Lake. If you've never taken that drive, you should. Incredibly scenic....
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Omaha, NE
Nebraska State
Nebraska Food & Drinks
Omaha, NE
Food & Drinks
Omaha, NE
Restaurants
Nebraska State
Nebraska Restaurants
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
Motorious

Plymouth Belvedere Was Buried For 50 Years

Turns out, that wasn’t the ideal way to store a car for five decades. The Midwest is home to some of the most lavish attempts to garner tourist attention that the World has ever seen. From the World's largest ear of corn in Minnesota to an abundance of enormous state parks covering the area. For much of the nation, if you're not farming, you're trying to get people to notice your state. That could be a possible explanation for this particular stunt which led to the loss of one precious classic car. When you hear this story, you may feel the need to check your ears for water, but we assure you that this is too dumb to make up.
CARS
WDBO

Police: California woman flew cross-country and rented Detroit-area Airbnb to meet 14-year-old

NOVI, Mich. — Police have arrested 32-year-old Stephanie Sin, whom they said traveled from California to Detroit to meet with a teenager she had met online. In an emailed statement, Novi police said they were initially called by a father who said that his son had been talking to a woman from California online. The father told police the woman had flown to Michigan and rented an Airbnb and was sending a car to the child’s house to pick him up.
NOVI, MI
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy