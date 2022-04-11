ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 3 days ago

Tripadvisor

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Sioux Falls, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Sioux Falls that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#3. Morrie’s Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (89 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Restaurant type: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2507 S Shirley Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57106-4324
Tripadvisor

#2. Parker's Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (232 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Restaurant type: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 210 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104-6310
Tripadvisor

#1. Minerva's

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (1,049 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Restaurant type: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 301 S Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104-6318
- Read more on Tripadvisor

