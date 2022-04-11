ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Sherman, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 3 days ago

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Sherman, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Sherman that are listed as “fine dining” on Tripadvisor . Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven’t been to yet.

#2. The Library Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (102 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Restaurant type: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 5147 N Travis St Knollwood, Texas 75092, Sherman, TX 75092-4159
#1. Fulbelli's Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 of 5 (253 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Restaurant type: American, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 115 S Travis St Ste B5, Sherman, TX 75090-5990
The US Sun

Hydro Flask national parks edition: Where can I buy one?

THE COMPANY Hydro Flask has long been known as a champion of national parks, donating money, time, and other resources to the cause. You can grab a national parks edition of the cult-favorite water bottle for a limited time, which comes in four different designs, just in time for National Parks Week, which begins April 16, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
