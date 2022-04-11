Manchester United Midfielder Edging Closer to Move to European Giants

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is said to be edging closer to a move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window.

Pogba's current deal at United runs out in the summer and the Frenchman is yet to put pen to paper on a new contract, even though the Red Devils are said to have already put an offer on the table.

IMAGO / PA Images

FootMercato have reported that Pogba is currently PSG's priority target for the summer and the move is inching closer.

It is suggested that Leonardo has already met with the midfielder and because the wage demands of the player are high, there is not much genuine competition for the midfielder.

He wants the move to Paris as well, with United already having made an offer for him last year that was not accepted. He is now said to be set to leave in the summer.

Real Madrid and Juventus have also been linked with Pogba but reports have stated that the Frenchman would have to take a wage cut to join Juventus.

