PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot and killed in North Philadelphia. Officers raced to the scene just before 2 a.m. Tuesday on North Opal Street, off West Dauphin Street. Police tell Eyewitness News a 21-year-old man was shot at 30 times. Only one those bullets hit him, in the back, killing him. Police say they do not have a suspect or a motive at this time. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO