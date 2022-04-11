ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Madeleine Albright obituary

By Giles Oakley
The Guardian
 3 days ago
'GILMORE GIRLS' TV SERIES - 2005<br>No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No Book Cover Usage Mandatory Credit: Photo by Warner Br/Everett/REX/Shutterstock (560146b) GILMORE GIRLS - (Season 6) - 'Twenty One is the Loneliest Number' - Madeleine Albright and Alexis Bledel 'GILMORE GIRLS' TV SERIES - 2005 Photograph: Br/Everett/REX/Shutterstock

My family watched every episode of the comedy series Gilmore Girls, which was based on a strong but sometimes fraught mother-daughter relationship.

It felt right to spot the former secretary of state, Madeleine Albright appearing as herself in one episode. Albright’s contribution was fleeting and somewhat whimsical but it enhanced the series’ reputation as liberal and feminist, while also boosting her appeal to a younger generation, who probably saw her as pretty cool.

